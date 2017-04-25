The Bill Pollock Show: Mizzou hands out athlete of the year honors, Brandon Moss struggles and Mad Bum is dumb (PODCAST)

Mizzou held their annual awards show for their athletes. Karissa Schweizer and J’den Cox were the big winners.

Brandon Moss, boy I bet the Cardinals are pleased they don’t have him on the roster…he’s been swinging and missing A LOT! The numbers are staggers for the Royals’ DH.

Madison Bumgarner’s dumb decision to ride a dirt bike. He probably cost the San Francisco Giants their season.

Joanie from Happy Days died. She had her own show “Joanie Love Chachi.” If you couldn’t make it through the minute and a half opening theme song, you wouldn’t make it through the show. A look back at the failed spin off.