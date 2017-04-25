Governor appoints Judge Brent Powell to Missouri Supreme Court

Governor Eric Greitens has appointed Judge W. Brent Powell, of Kansas City, to serve as the next judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“The Missouri Supreme Court serves an essential role in maintaining our system of justice, upholding the rule of law, and protecting the Missouri Constitution,” says Governor Greitens. “Appointing a Missouri Supreme Court Judge is an important duty, and it is one I take seriously.”

Judge Powell has been a Circuit Judge in Jackson County since 2008. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Powell served seven years as a federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri. He also served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office. As a federal prosecutor, Judge Powell was Chief of the General Crimes Unit and the Executive Assistant United States Attorney. He tried more than forty jury trials before being named to the Jackson County Circuit Court by Governor Matt Blunt (R).

“In his years on the bench, Judge Brent Powell has established himself as an outstanding jurist,” says Greitens. “He has received high marks for being humble, fair-minded, and of the highest integrity. I am confident Judge Powell will be committed to strengthening and improving our court system and guarding the rule of law as a judge on our state’s highest court.”

Governor Greitens has selected Judge Powell from a panel of three nominees put forward by the Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission. The position became vacant due to the death of the Honorable Richard Teitelman.