Royals bats continue to keep quiet as Rangers sweep

The Royals managed just five runs during this four game sweep handed to them by the Texas Rangers and Kansas City has scored an MLB low 46 runs for the seasons following their 5-2 loss on Sunday.

Over the four game stretch, KC had just 21 hits and drew only nine walks compared to 27 strikeouts against Texas pitching. The Royals are the second worst team behind Toronto with their 7-11 record. Their run output is last in the American League and their batting average of .206 is near the bottom as well.

Leading the way is Brandon Moss, hitting just .133. Alcides Escobar is at .190 and Alex Gordon, bumped from the leadoff spot in favor of Whit Merrifield, went hitless as his average dropped to .169.

“We’ve just been in a slump as a team,” said center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who was given Sunday off. “Things are just not going well right now. We’ve got to keep battling. Keep fighting.”

Jorge Bonafacio, a call up on Friday in a move that send Paulo Orlando and Raul Mondesi to the minors, went 2-for-4 after an 0-for-3 debut on Friday. Bonfacio homered in the third inning off Yu Darvish.

“He was hitting over .300 at AAA and he’s not striking out. It’s time to give him a shot,” said manager Ned Yost, earlier in the series.

The Royals start a three-game series tonight in Chicago against the White Sox.