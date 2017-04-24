Kickapoo’s Ridder and Kirkwood’s Miller named Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball

Kickapoo senior Jared Ridder was selected by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as the 2017 Mr. Show-Me Basketball. Ridder was also named Class 5 Player of the Year, after helping Kickapoo to a third place finish in the 2017 Show-Me Showdown.

A 6-foot-7 inch, 200-pound guard/forward, Ridder averaged 24.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest for the 26-5 Chiefs. Ridder has committed to play basketball at Xavier University in the fall. Ridder was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Missouri.

Kirkwood senior Lauryn Miller is the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s 2017 selection as Miss Show-Me Basketball. Miller helped lead Kirkwood to back to back trips to the Show-Me Showdown, including a Class 5 Championship this spring.

A 6-foot-2 inch forward, Miller averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game for the 24-3 Lady Pioneers. Miller, an all-state selection as a sophomore and senior, also played for the USA Basketball National U16 team.

Miller has committed to play basketball at UCLA in the fall. Miller was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Missouri.