Cardinals starting pitching keys three wins over the Brewers

With Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Brewers, the Cardinals continued their dominance over Milwaukee by taking three out of four in this weekend series. The success of this series can point back to the starting pitching.

After Carlos Martinez pitched a stinker back on Thursday, when he allowed five runs in five innings, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn and Mike Leake combined to allow just five runs over their combined 22 innings. In fact, that trio drove in more runs (six–four RBIs from Wainwright, two from Leake) then they allowed.

They combined for a 2.65 ERA and only walked five while striking out 22.

The lineup also received a spark from Kolten Wong who had a nice series against Brewers pitching. Wong was hitting just .171 but bumped his average to .229 by going 5 for 13 with two doubles and a triple in the series. He also added three RBIs, four runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases.

The Cardinals leaped past Milwaukee and Pittsburgh into third place with a 9-10 record and just 1.5 games behind Chicago and 1/2 game behind the Reds. St. Louis will host Toronto, a team that has advanced to the ALCS the past two seasons, but have struggled out of the gate with a 5-13 record, worst in the majors.