Silent bats let down Duffy as Royals drop opener in Texas

The Royals continue to get great starting pitching, but not much offense as they lost 1-0 in 13 innings to the Rangers in Arlington in game one of their four game series.

Danny Duffy allowed four hits over seven-and-one-third scoreless innings. Peter Moylan helped finish off the eighth inning and Mike Minor gave the Royals three solid innings in relief. Travis Wood took the loss. He gave up a walk-off single to Delino DeShields, scoring Joey Gallo who doubled.

The Royals went 4-for-41 at the plate and struck out 14 times.