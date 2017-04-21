Matheny wants Martinez to come out of the gate ready to pitch

The Cardinals dropped the opener of a four-game series to the Brewers, losing 7-5 in Milwaukee. Carlos Martinez gave up five runs in five innings, including two homers. Martinez dropped to 0-3 in four starts.

Martinez gave up two homers including a two run shot by Eric Thames in the fifth to put Milwaukee up 5-4. Thames already has eight already and is hitting .415. Kevin Siegrist gave up a homer, the third three allowed by Cardinals pitching to a Milwaukee team who leads the majors with 29.

Afterwards Mike Matheny stressed the importance of Martinez coming out of the gate early.

“(Martinez) can’t come in the top of the first and not have his best stuff. Facing the top of the lineup that has a potential to make things happen in a hurry and that’s what they (Brewers) did today,” said Matheny.

Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko hit home runs for St. Louis.