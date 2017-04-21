Chiefs will play in the national spotlight six times during 2017

The Chiefs draw a tough season opener at the Super Bowl Champion Patriots. They’ll play Thursday, September 7th in Foxborough. The Chiefs have a league high six primetime games. The Chiefs host Washington on October 2nd for Monday Night Football. Then travel to Houston on October 8th for a Sunday night game. Thursday October 19th in Oakland, at home on Monday night October 30th against Denver. Their last primetime game is Saturday December 16th at home against the Chargers.
This is a brutal schedule for Kansas City with so many different days and start times, it will force Andy Reid and the coaching staff to juggle schedules and game day preparations. The flux of start times could really test the players ability to recover physically from the previous game.
|2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|WK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (CT)
|1
|Fri, Aug 11
|8:00 PM
|2
|Sat, Aug 19
|6:00 PM
|3
|Fri, Aug 25
|7:00 PM CBS
|4
|Thu, Aug 31
|7:30 PM
|2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|WK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (CT)
|1
|Thu, Sep 7
|7:30 PM NBC
|2
|Sun, Sep 17
|12:00 PM FOX
|3
|Sun, Sep 24
|3:25 PM CBS
|4
|Mon, Oct 2
|7:30 PM ESPN/WatchESPN
|5
|Sun, Oct 8
|7:30 PM NBC
|6
|Sun, Oct 15
|3:25 PM CBS
|7
|Thu, Oct 19
|7:25 PM CBS
|8
|Mon, Oct 30
|7:30 PM ESPN
|9
|Sun, Nov 5
|3:25 PM CBS
|11
|Sun, Nov 19
|12:00 PM CBS
|12
|Sun, Nov 26
|12:00 PM CBS
|13
|Sun, Dec 3
|12:00 PM CBS
|14
|Sun, Dec 10
|12:00 PM CBS
|15
|Sat, Dec 16
|7:25 PM NFL
|16
|Sun, Dec 24
|12:00 PM CBS
|17
|Sun, Dec 31
|3:25 PM CBS