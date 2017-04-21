Chiefs will play in the national spotlight six times during 2017

The Chiefs draw a tough season opener at the Super Bowl Champion Patriots. They’ll play Thursday, September 7th in Foxborough. The Chiefs have a league high six primetime games. The Chiefs host Washington on October 2nd for Monday Night Football. Then travel to Houston on October 8th for a Sunday night game. Thursday October 19th in Oakland, at home on Monday night October 30th against Denver. Their last primetime game is Saturday December 16th at home against the Chargers.

This is a brutal schedule for Kansas City with so many different days and start times, it will force Andy Reid and the coaching staff to juggle schedules and game day preparations. The flux of start times could really test the players ability to recover physically from the previous game.