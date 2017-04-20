Vargas shuts down Giants as Royals earn a split

Jason Vargas allowed just four hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 to gain a split in this short two game series and wrap up their first homestand of the 2017 season with a 5-3 record. Also encouraging, a solid bullpen performance with Joakim Soria breezing through the eighth and Kelvin Herrera getting around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his third save.

The Royals ended Madison Bumgarner’s string of 18 scoreless innings in the fifth, when Paulo Orlando got a one-out single, stole second, and took third on a groundout. He put the Royals up 1-0 on a chopper towards first that Mike Moustakas hustled down the line to beat out. It was Moose’s 7th RBI of the season but only his first hit with runners in scoring position.

Salvador Perez added an RBI single in the eighth.