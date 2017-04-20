Blues unable to finish off sweep. Game 5 set for Saturday back in Minnesota

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves for the Minnesota Wild and Jake Allen’s miscue led to a Wild goal and eventual 2-0 win over the Blues in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night in St. Louis. The Blues travel up to St. Paul for Game 5 looking to clinch.

Allen made 26 saves. He entered having stopping 114 of the Wild’s first 117 shots in the series, but his miscue led to a goal by Charlie Coyle. Allen played the puck from behind the net and shot it along the boards. Coyle stopped it and quickly fired a shot that went in off defenseman Rob Bortuzzo as Allen was stuck getting back in the net at 16:50 of the first period

“We’ll certainly take it, a fumble on his part,” Coyle said. “It was fortunate to go in and we’ll take it to kind of get us going right.”

Martin Hanzal beat Allen to the glove side to make it 2-0 with 3:19 left in the second period.