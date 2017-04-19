St. Louis leads the way as several state sites host future NCAA championship events

The NCAA selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.
The NCAA received more than 3,000 bids with a total of 613 sites were awarded for this cycle.
St. Louis turned out to be the big winner in the state. In addition to first and second round men’s basketball at Scottrade Center, the city will also host the D-I wrestling championships in 2020.
St. Louis and St. Charles will also be the location for several Division II sports championships with Lindenwood as the host school. Washington University will host two Division III championships.
Kansas City and Joplin were also awarded sites by the NCAA.
The list of Missouri sites is below:
Division I
|March 29 & 31, 2019
|DI M Basketball Regional
|Kansas City
|MO
|Sprint Center
|March 19 & 21, 2020
|DI M Basketball First/Second
|St. Louis
|MO
|Scottrade Center
|March 18-20, 2021
|DI M Wrestling Championships
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|MO
|Scottrade Center
|April 3, 2021
|DI W Gymnastics Regional
|Missouri
|Columbia
|MO
|Mizzou Arena
Division II
|May 10-16, 2020
|DII M Golf Championships
|Lindenwood, St. Charles
|St. Louis
|MO
|March 11-12, 2022
|DII M Wrestling Championships
|Maryville (Missouri)
|St. Louis
|MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|Nov. 17 or 18, 2018
|DII M&W Cross Country Regional
|Missouri Southern State
|Joplin
|MO
|Missouri Southern State University Cross Country Course
|Nov. 9 or 10, 2019
|DII M&W Cross Country Regional
|Missouri Southern State
|Joplin
|MO
|Missouri Southern State University Cross Country Course
|May 10-16, 2020
|DII M&W Tennis Championships
|Lindenwood, St. Charles
|May 10-16, 2020
|DII W Golf Championships
|Lindenwood, St. Charles
|St. Louis
|MO
|May 10-16, 2020
|DII W Lacrosse Championship
|Lindenwood St. Charles
|Saint Charles
|MO
|Harlen C. Hunter Stadium
|May 10-16, 2020
|DII W Softball Championship
|Lindenwood, St. Charles
|St. Louis
|MO
|Lou Brock Sports Complex
Division III
|May 18-23, 2020
|DIII M&W Tennis Championships
|Washington U. in St. Louis
|St. Louis
|MO
|Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
|Nov. 18-20, 2021
|DIII W Volleyball Championship
|Washington U. in St. Louis
|St. Louis
|MO
|Francis Fieldhouse
There were 43 states selected to host at least one round of an NCAA championship, with Pennsylvania leading the way with a total of 53. Florida was awarded the second most with 51, while Indiana totaled 41, the third highest. Buoyed with a total of six fall championships for the 2018 Division II National Championships Festival, Pittsburgh was awarded 22 preliminary rounds and finals, the most of any city.