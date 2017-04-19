Royals can’t come up with big hit, lose in 11 to Giants

Joe Panik’s RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning fell just in front of a diving Lorenzo Cain to score the go-ahead and eventual game winning run in a 2-1 final for the San Francisco Giants in their first game at Kauffman Stadium since Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.

Nick Hundley doubled off Royals reliever Scott Alexander (0-1), before Panik’s hit.

The Royals had several chances to end the game earlier, leaving the bases loaded in the eighth, two aboard in the ninth and two more on base when Eric Hosmer grounded into a double play in the 10th. The Royals went 1-for-11 with runner in scoring position and that hit failed to produce a run.

The Royals lone run came from Whit Merrifield who hit a solo homer in the fifth that put KC up 1-0. Jason Hammel only allowed one run and that came in the sixth inning on Hunter Pence’s run-scoring single.