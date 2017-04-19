Cardinals hustle their way to another 2-1 win over the Pirates

The Cardinals used a couple of big hustle plays to scratch together a couple of runs which turned out to be enough for Mike Leake who was stellar once again as St. Louis makes it two in a row over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 final.

Dexter Fowler led off the Cardinals first inning with a triple and scored on Stephen Piscotty’s groundout. Then in the fifth, Jose Martinez singled off Pirates starter Chad Kuhl and hustled to score from first on a double by Greg Garcia.

“We get some positive ju-ju going our way and we’re eliminating our mistakes and that’s how we’re winning games,” Fowler said.

Leake (2-1) allowed seven hits and only struck out one, but he held the Pirates to a run over 6 1/3 innings. Seung Hwan Oh allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam for his second save.