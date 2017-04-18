Three Royals take a road trip to collect some jewelry

Jason Hammel, Jorge Soler and Travis Wood used Monday’s off day to take a day trip to Chicago to pick up their 2016 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony Monday night at Wrigley Field.

For one night, the Royals put on Cubs jerseys one final time, while their received their hardware from from president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon.

Even though the Royals will be in Chicago next week when they play the White Sox, the Cubs and Royals made an arrangement to have the three receive their rings in front of the Wrigley Field fans.

Hammel signed as a free agent on February 8th with Kansas City. A week later, Wood was signed as a free agent and Soler was acquired came to the Royals in early December in a trade for Wade Davis.

Soler tweaked his oblique strain while taking swings in the cage and has been sidelined since spring training. The club is hopeful he can start a rehab assignment next week.