Mizzou hoops officially signs G Blake Harris

Mizzou Men’s Basketball has signed one of the nation’s top guards, Blake Harris (Chapel Hill, N.C.), to its 2017 recruiting class, head coach Cuonzo Martin announced Thursday. The 6-3, 185-pound guard has starred for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, averaging 25.0 points and 9.9 assists per game while leading his squad to a 27-6 record as a senior in 2016-17.

A gifted scorer and passer out of the basketball-crazed state of North Carolina, Harris is considered the third-best prospect in the Tar Heel State by ESPN.com, along with a 99th overall national rating. Harris was named First Team All-State by the Associated Press following his stellar senior campaign.

“We’re excited to welcome Blake Harris to the Mizzou Basketball Family,” Martin said. “His parents, Kellie and Bernardo Harris, did a great job raising a young man who understands the values of life, not just basketball. Blake’s attributes on the basketball court, working hard and never quitting, will be what make him an overall outstanding representative of our program.

“Throughout the recruiting process, Blake had his pick of schools he would likely thrive at as a student-athlete, but he chose the University of Missouri because of that unique feeling he discovered on our campus. There is a level of excitement building here in Columbia that will be fun for everyone to be a part of, especially Blake, who will be a great member of our team.”

Ranked as a four-star recruit by both ESPN.com and 247Sports, Harris is also rated inside Rivals.com’s final “Rivals150” 2017 prospect ranking. He is ranked as highly as the 20th-best guard in the entire 2017 class by ESPN.com and the 29th-best point guard by 247Sports.

“Mizzou’s coaching staff made me feel like I was already a part of their family,” Harris said. “They are men of God, which I appreciate. It isn’t all about basketball with Coach Martin and his staff. Making sure I am doing well in all aspects of my life seemed what mattered most to them, which I respected. On the court and for the Mizzou program, I plan to be a winner. I like to lead by example and get the best out of my teammates.

“Mizzou has the best fan base I’ve ever seen. My visit to campus was incredible. The whole place was putting off really great vibes and I’m just really excited to be a part of that.”

On the travel ball circuit, Harris played for Team CP3, which is the Nike EYBL squad sponsored by Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Soon to be a notable alum of Word of God, Harris will share that distinction with current NBA star John Wall, who played his junior and senior seasons at the academy.

Harris’ signing of a financial aid agreement with the University of Missouri includes him in a growing recruiting class with recent signee Michael Porter, Jr. (Columbia, Mo.) and incoming guard C.J. Roberts (North Richland Hills, Texas).