Senator McCaskill encourages Missourians to attend town hall meetings; says residents can “chew on” her about what she’s doing right or wrong

The Show-Me State’s senior senator says Missourians can let her know what she’s doing right or wrong, at three town hall meetings Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) will hold three town hall meetings Wednesday: at 9 a.m. at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, at noon at Three Rivers Community College in Sikeston and at 3 p.m. at the Callaway Senior Center in Fulton.

McCaskill, who faces a tough re-election bid in 2018, says it’s important to hold herself accountable to Missourians.

“I think it’s important that I hold myself accountable to Missourians – and having public town halls, where any Missourian can show up and chew on me about what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns, is a great way to do it,” McCaskill says in a media advisory. “Town halls like these are part of what makes our democracy great, and I think every elected official would benefit from listening and learning from Missourians, face-to-face.”

These are public town halls.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association is encouraging corn growers in these areas to attend Senator McCaskill’s town hall meetings, to discuss key ag policy issues like the 2018 farm bill and ethanol.

The events are also open to the news media. Missourinet’s Ashley Byrd and Alex Derosier will be covering Wednesday’s Fulton town hall.

Here is the full list of Thursday’s events:

** 9 am at Hannibal Nutrition Center and Senior Services

** noon at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph

** 2:30 pm at Park University in Parkville

Here is the list of Friday’s events:

** 9 am at Springfield’s Old Glass Place

** noon at Missouri S&T in Rolla