Wainwright struggles as Cardinals drop series opening to Washington

Adam Wainwright struggled and the Cardinals offense could not keep pace with the Nationals in a 14-6 series opening loss.

The Cardinals starter Wainwright gave up six runs and 11 hits in four-plus innings.

The Cardinals had leads early in the game but everytime Washington would respond. St. Louis answered giving up a run in the first with two of their own in the second. The Nats would answer to tie it in the bottom of the second before the Cardinals would again take the lead in the third. After Washington tied it back up in the fourth, the Cardinals would take a two run lead in the 5th as Stephan Piscotty would drive in two. The Nats would answer with three in the bottom of the 5th to take the lead for good before blowing the game open with seven runs in the 8th inning.

Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances as Washington routed St. Louis.