Former #Mizzou wrestler B.J. Toal dies days after incident in downtown Columbia

Former Mizzou wrestler B.J. Toal died on Monday after being involved in on April 1 incident in downtown Columbia, Mo.

Toal was a wrestling coach at Columbia’s Hickman High School.

According to KRCG-TV, Toal was involved in a confrontation with another individual shortly after 1 a.m. As Columbia police approached, Toal ran from the scene but was found in an alley with head injuries.

STATEMENT FROM MIZZOU WRESTLING:

Mizzou Wrestling and Mizzou Athletics is saddened to hear of the passing of former wrestler B.J. Toal, who passed away yesterday after being involved in an April 1 accident. With his older brother Zach being on the team as well, the Toal family has been a part of the TigerStyle family for a long time and forever will be. Our thoughts and prayers are with B.J.’s family and friends during this time of grief.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH BRIAN SMITH:

“I remember meeting B.J. when he was in 8th grade. I joked with his older brother Zach that he was stronger than him and I knew I would recruit him even though he wasn’t in high school yet. He came in with a great recruiting class, and we had high expectations, but unfortunately injuries kept him from reaching those expectations. The great thing about B.J. was he continued to share his passion for wrestling through coaching and other avenues. He impacted so many other people’s lives, just like he impacted ours. The TigerStyle family is going through a tough time right now, my biggest prayers are with his family helping them get through this.”