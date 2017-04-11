Bill tightening restrictions on sex offenders is approved unanimously by Missouri House committee

A Missouri House committee voted Tuesday to approve legislation placing additional restrictions on sex offenders.

A bill that would prohibit registered sex offenders from being present or loitering within 500 feet of any children’s museum or zoo has been approved unanimously by a Missouri House committee.

Tuesday morning’s vote by the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee was approved 10-0.

State Rep. Kathryn Swan’s (R-Cape Girardeau) bill would also apply the same restrictions to other locations whose primary purpose is “entertaining or educating children under 18.”

Swan chairs the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

The bill now heads to the Missouri House Rules Committee. If approved there, it would go to the full Missouri House.