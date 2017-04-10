The Bill Pollock Show–Porter Jr., recruiting star for #Mizzou, #Royals pitcher who can’t get guys out and Pearl Jam memories (PODCAST)

Michael Porter Jr. has recruited a better player than Frank Haith or Kim Anderson combined in six years of Mizzou basketball and the Tigers hope to keep it rolling with uncommitted five-star forward Kevin Knox this weekend and are expected to get involved with four-star center Jeremiah Tilmon.

I’ll tell you about Matt Strahm, perhaps the worst pitcher in baseball…certainly after the first week. The Royals reliever has an ERA of 47.25.

I watched one hole of The Masters…the last one. That was all I needed.

Joan Baez, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Tupac and Yes all entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Friday’s ceremony, joining Pearl Jam in the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. I’ll share my favorite Eddie Vedder memory. (No it does not involve him wearing a Cubs hat!)