Strahm continues to struggle as Royals lose in extras at Houston. Home opener today vs. A’s

Despite three home runs, including another one from Salvador Perez, the Royals blew leads of 3-1 and 4-3, and lost 5-4 to the Astros in 12 innings in Houston. Matt Strahm issued a bases-loaded walk to lose it. In three games, he’s pitched an inning and a third and has allowed seven earned runs on four hits and six walks. His ERA is 47.25.

Brandon Moss gave KC a 4-3 lead in the ninth with a solo home run, but Kelvin Herrera gave up a cheap homer that just cleared the Crawford boxes in the bottom half to tie the game.

Salvador Perez is tied for the major league lead in home runs with four after a big series in Houston. Salvy hit his fourth solo homer of the seasonand is the first Kansas City player to homer in four straight games since Billy Butler in 2011.

After a week on the road and going 2-4, the Royals will play their home opener today against the A’s. It’s the start of an eight-game homestand that will also see the Angels and Giants visit Kauffman Stadium.

Ian Kennedy will start today’s game for the Royals, while Oakland counters with Jharel Cotton.

First pitch is set for 3:15.