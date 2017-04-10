Cardinals shutout by Reds, head to Washington Monday night for first road trip of 2017

The Cardinals were limited by Scott Feldman and two relievers as they combined to pitch a six-hit shutout as the Cardinals lost 8-0, in St. Louis to wrap up their first homestand of the season at 2-4.

Feldman struck out six over six-plus innings and gave up four hits. Adam Duvall and Joey Votto left the yard, and Zack Cozart had an RBI-triple as Cincinnati got to Carlos Martinez who gave up six hits and six runs, five earned. The Cards have dropped four of their past five games.

The Cardinals play their first road game Monday in Washington. Last season, the Nationals swept three games against St. Louis in Washington, winning 5-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in a series that ended May 1. The Cardinals won two of four games in late May in St. Louis, with Wainwright getting the win in the third game of the series.

Adam Wainwright will start. He gave up two runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

“I had good stuff,” Wainwright said. “I’ve got to hone a little bit better. I got strike one good tonight. I need to attack a little better after strike one. My stuff was good, just got to go out there and be aggressive with it and let them put the ball in play.”