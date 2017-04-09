AMBER Alert issued in response to abduction of western Missouri girl

The Blue Springs Police Department in western Missouri has issued an AMBER Alert for an abduction incident that occurred in Blue Springs on Saturday night. Apple Briscoe, 12, met William L. Dela Cruz, 22, online and was allegedly last seen getting into his vehicle Saturday at 11:21 PM and has not been heard from since.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland license plates, 6CK5071. It was last seen at 2514 NW 6th Street in Blue Springs, near Kansas City.

The suspect, William L. Dela Cruz, is described as a 22-year-old, 5’10, 220 lbs. Asian male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Apple S. Briscoe is described as a 12-year-old, 5’03, 125 lbs., white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be posted as information becomes available.