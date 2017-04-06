The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou basketball salaries and university layoffs unrelated stories–don’t buy the soccer hype–one time Missouri prep star on road to recovery (PODCAST)

University of Missouri is laying off 20 employees. Some of you will try to draw comparisons to Mizzou athletics shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire basketball coaches. The two stories are unrelated.

Montee Ball was a prep star in high school and in college, but his life unraveled when he turned pro. Ball admits he’s an alcoholic. More on his college life.

Soccer is dead in St. Louis–get over it, and don’t buy this hype that soccer is so popular. Several regions struggling to secure money to build stadiums and attract a franchise.

Plus…Lance Lynn wants to get paid. The one Royals pitcher who is AWFUL. Tony Romo is not a Hall of Fame QB.