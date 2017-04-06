Human remains found in western Missouri have been identified

David Lee of KDKD contributed to this story

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified one of the pair of remains found in western Missouri’s Cass County as those belonging to Jessica Runions. Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department notified the family shortly after confirming the identity.

On Monday, a mushroom hunter found a skull in the woods of rural Cass County. Police were able to determine the bones were human, and further search in the area located the skull of a second individual.

The remains of the second victim have not been identified.

Runions was reported missing in September of 2016. With the discovery of the remains, the Kansas City Police Department has classified the case as a homicide.

Even though the second set of remains have not been identified, police have contacted the family of Kara Kopetsky of Belton. She has been missing since 2007.

Investigators are searching today in the area near 233rd and Y Hwy. Numerous agencies from around the area are participating in the search, which is expected to involve nearly 100 investigators.