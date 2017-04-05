Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-5-2017

Top Stories: The largest school bond issue in Springfield history failed last night. And Democratic State Rep. Gina Mitten says rolling back employment discrimination laws would not protect employees who report illegal activities in the workplace.
By Jason Taylor
