Blues get swept by Jets in the season series

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg’s 18-year-old rookie scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Blues 5-2 for not only their season-high fifth straight victory, but also their fifth straight win over the Blues, sweeping the season series.
Alex Pietrangelo and Jori Lehtera scored for the Blues, who had their season-best point streak snapped at nine games. Jake Allen made 20 saves before being pulled for Carter Hutton in the third period.
The Jets scored three times in 62-second span early in the second. Allen talks about why the Blues have lost the season series to the Jets.
The Blues have three games remaining and sit at 93 points. Nashville has two games remaining with 92 points in the battle for third in the Central Division.