The Bill Pollock Show–Gov. does a solid for young Cardinals fans. Soccer vote today and WE BEAT TODD WITH OUR BRACKET! (Podcast)

I did it…I picked North Carolina and won my NCAA tournament bracket…beating that schmuck, Todd from accounting!

Here’s the thing…Todd isn’t real. He’s made up, but we’ve all dealt with a “Todd” from the office…the guy who wins everything? He runs your office pool, wins every year…but my strategy to take him down worked. BUT…don’t get too excited about your bracket…there’s always a surprise we weren’t ready for…that’s why they call it March Madness!

Governor Eric Greitens was at Opening Day for the Cardinals. I’ll tell you about the cool gesture that made a few kids pretty happy.

Today, St. Louis votes for pro soccer. Soccer is such a big deal, it’s not even covered by the St. Louis paper’s website…not one mention of the vote this morning. Does St. Louis really need a third pro team? After watching Blues and Cardinals fans flooding downtown on Sunday, I say no.