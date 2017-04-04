STLCards put their faith in Piscotty

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with outfielder Stephen Piscotty on a six-year contract (2017-2022) that includes a club option for the 2023 season.

The deal pays a six-year, $33.5 million contract extention.

“Having Stephen Piscotty join a number of our current players who are also under contract into the foreseeable future allows us to continue to maintain the level of consistency that has been so important to our organization’s success,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman Bill Dewitt, Jr.

Piscotty joins eight of his current teammates who are also under contract thru at least the 2020 season – Matt Carpenter, Brett Cecil, Dexter Fowler, Jedd Gyorko, Mike Leake, Carlos Martinez, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong.

“Stephen is a steady player, who we feel embodies the consistent, hard-working style that will be a constant in our lineup for many years to come,” said Cardinals’ Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak. “He is always looking to grow and develop his game and has already exhibited the strong traits of a leader.”

Piscotty, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the supplemental first round (36th player overall) of the 2012 First Year Player Draft out of Stanford University. Since making his Major League debut in July of 2015, Piscotty has compiled a .282 batting mark with 29 home runs and 124 RBI in 217 games.

Piscotty led the team in games played (153), runs scored (86), RBI (85) and game-winning RBI (10) last season while swatting 22 HR’s to go along with his .273 batting mark.

Of his 29 career home runs, 10 have either tied the game or given the Cardinals the lead.

Piscotty hit three home runs during the 2015 Division Series, the most ever by a Cardinals rookie in a Division Series, as were his six RBI in a Division Series.