Airborne boiler kills three, injures four in eastern Missouri

Jessica Machetta contributed to this story

Three people are dead from a boiler explosion today at Loy-Lange Box Company in St. Louis’s Soulard area. St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says four others are in serious to critical condition.

“Part of the boiler left the Loy-Lange Box building, went through the roof. This is a large piece. It’s approximately 3-3 ½ or 4 foot in diameter by about 10 foot long. A heavy piece of equipment. It pierced the roof of 2040 Faultless. It went through an office area,” says Jenkerson.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found someone pinned underneath the boiler, which was still hot.

Three buildings were damaged in the explosion. Traffic is blocked off in the area.

The identities of the victims have not been released.