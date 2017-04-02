Blues gain the upper hand on Predators for third place in Central

Alexander Steen gave the Blues the lead in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and St. Louis built a two-point lead over Nashville Predators for third place in the Central Division with a 4-1 win on Sunday at Scottrade Center.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Joel Edmundson also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 35 shots. After a mid-season slump, Allen has rebounded to 9-1-2 with two shutouts and 16 goals allowed his past 12 starts.

The Blues earned at least at point for the ninth straight game, going 7-0-2 during that stretch and have four games left on the schedule, while Nashville has just three to play.