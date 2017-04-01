Blues clinch playoffs for the sixth straight season

The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and 41st time in franchise history.

The Blues clinched a playoff spot by reaching overtime on Friday against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center, joining the Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers as the only teams to have reached the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

This will mark the Blues’ seventh playoff appearance in the last 12 seasons. The club previously reached the playoffs in 25 consecutive years between 1979 and 2004.

With five games now remaining in the regular season, the Blues have a chance to secure one of the top three spots in the Central Division. The Blues are now third in the Central Division with a 42-28-7 record and 91 points.