U.S. Girls’ Junior Golf Championship coming to Missouri this July

Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo., has been selected as the host site for the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. The club’s second USGA championship is scheduled for July 24-29. The U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship is open to female amateurs who have not turned 18 on or before the final day of that year’s championship and have a Handicap Index® not exceeding 18.4.

“We are delighted to announce Boone Valley Golf Club as the host site of the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship,” said Diana Murphy, USGA vice president and Championship Committee chairman. “Based on the success of the 2007 U.S. Junior Amateur, we are confident Boone Valley will provide a worthy test and fun experience for the world’s best female junior golfers in 2017, and we applaud Boone Valley for its commitment to junior golf.”

Boone Valley, located about 45 miles west of St. Louis, was designed by P.B. Dye and opened for play in 1992. The course hosted the 2007 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Cory Whitsett over Anthony Paolucci, 8 and 7. From 1996 to 2000, Boone Valley hosted the Boone Valley Classic, a PGA Champions Tour event. It also hosted the Champions Tour’s Enterprise Rent-A-Car Match Play Championship in 2001. “Boone Valley’s members and staff are honored to host the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in the club’s 25th anniversary year,” said Rick Short, club president. “We are excited to support the USGA’s efforts and we plan to provide a memorable experience for all involved, especially these outstanding young players who are the future of women’s golf.”