Missouri interim chancellor accepts NYIT presidency

University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley has accepted the position of president at the New York Institute of Technology, effective June 1. His last day at MU will be May 3.

“I cherish the time that I have spent at Mizzou,” Foley says. “Karin and I love Missouri and Missourians. We are so thankful for the warmth shown to us by the people of Columbia; it’s a great town! I’m proud of my whole time here, but most especially, of the last year and a half. We’ve moved the campus culture forward and that will continue toward more inclusion and greater transparency. We’ve hired terrific new faculty who will help MU to remain in the AAU. We have appointed a host of new deans, vice chancellors and coaches who will bring success to MU for years to come. We’ve started to truly redefine ourselves as a bona fide member of the SEC. It’s exciting, and Mizzou’s future is bright.”

Foley was hired as executive vice president for academic affairs, research and economic development at the University of Missouri System in 2013. In 2014, he was asked to serve as senior vice chancellor for research and graduate studies at MU in addition to his duties as vice president. In November 2015, he was appointed interim chancellor of the Columbia campus after incidents of racism on campus led to protests there.

“I join the University of Missouri-Columbia and the entire University of Missouri System community in congratulating Interim Chancellor Hank Foley on his new appointment as president of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT),” says Mun Choi, UM System president. “He is an outstanding academic leader who will bring his impressive set of experiences to achieve the bold vision for NYIT.”

Choi says he will be meeting with members of the MU community to develop a transition plan in anticipation of selecting the next permanent chancellor in May.

In December, a national search began to find a permanent chancellor. Foley expressed interest in the post, but said he understood that a national hunt is necessary.