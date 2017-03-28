“True Son” Anderson heads across the border into Kansas to continue his passion for coaching

Pittsburg State University introduced Kim Anderson as the men’s basketball coach on Monday. Anderson, 61, comes to Pittsburg State after serving the past three seasons as head basketball coach at his alma mater, the University of Missouri. He has a 301-162 (.650) career collegiate coaching record.

Anderson is back in Division II, where prior to his three seasons at Mizzou, Anderson coached 12 seasons at MIAA Conference Central Missouri, leading the Mules to the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship as well as two additional Division II Final Four appearances (2007, 2009) while compiling a 274-95 (.743) record at the school.

Anderson led UCM to seven trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons. In his final season with the Mules he guided the squad to a 30-5 overall record and the D2 national title. His Mules teams captured six MIAA regular season titles (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) and four MIAA Tournament titles (2005, 2007, 2009, 2013). He was selected the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2010, and the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2014.

A native of Sedalia, Mo., Anderson played basketball at the University of Missouri from 1973-77 under legendary coach Norm Stewart. He was a first-team All-Big Eight selection as a senior in 1977 as well as the Big Eight co-Player of the Year that season.

Anderson’s first official day on the job with the Gorillas is April 10.

Kim Anderson’s comments