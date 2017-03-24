Mid Missouri Congresswoman wants forward motion on GOP healthcare plan

Written by Brad Tregnago

A Mid Missouri Congresswoman thinks the Republican replacement for Obamacare would serve the country well.

Although the legislation was tabled indefinitely Friday because of a lack of House GOP votes to pass it, Republican Vicky Hartzler contends the change would give more powers back to states. She’s also happy the individual mandate, which requires people to buy health coverage, would go away.

“I am supportive, Hartzler said. “It’s not perfect, but I think it’s got a lot of good things in there.” Hartzler thinks having more choice and competition in health care would bring your insurance prices down. She says she and her fellow conservatives had a long conference Thursday night about the far reaching plan.

“I can’t believe that if they were there and participated in that and heard the sentiments that were shared, the heartfelt sentiments from so many people, from every corner of this country, from every walk of life, that they wouldn’t be moved to say ‘Hey, let’s keep this process going.’”

Hartzler says she likes many components included in the plan, which is known as the American Health Care Act.

Among other things, it would delegates more power to the states in delivering health care, and would reduce Medicaid spending by nearly a trillion dollars over 10 years.

The measure would eliminate subsidies offered under Obamacare and replace them with tax credits. The credits would max out at $4,000, while the subsidies lend more than $9,000 to help pay for premiums.

Popular elements in Obamacare, such as the guarantee that insurance companies can’t deny coverage based on preexisting conditions, would stay in place.

All the income taxes paid by mostly upper income earners would be done away with under the American Health Care Act

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the Republican replacement would cover 24 million fewer people in 10 years, and would slow down hikes in premium costs by 10 percent over the same period.

It’s not known what changes will be made before the legislation is reintroduced.

Jason Taylor contributed to this story