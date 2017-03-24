Chinn proud of Missouri farmers helping out West

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News

The Missouri Agriculture Director says she’s proud of the way Missouri farmers and cattle producers have been helping their counterparts out west.

“Farmers and ranchers have gathered hay, fencing supplies, many donations to send out to the wildlife relief in Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas,” says Chinn.

Chinn says it’s not unique to agriculture but Missouri farmers have really stepped up to help their neighbors.

Missouri State Senator Tom Hurst and a group of central Missouri farmers are taking more than a dozen trucks and trailers full of fencing and hay to livestock producers in Kansas this afternoon. Hundreds of thousands of acres have been destroyed in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas and an estimated 5,000 cattle have died in the fires.