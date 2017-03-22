Mizzou shortstop named National Player of the Week after historic stretch at the plate

Mizzou Softball freshman SS Braxton Burnside was selected as the Week Six Louisville Slugger / NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, as well as the Week Six USA Softball Collegiate National Co-Player of the Week after already claiming the SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

This past week (March 13-19), Burnside produced one of the most historic stretches at the plate in Mizzou, SEC and NCAA Softball history. Overall, she tallied a team-high 12 hits, three home runs, and 18 RBIs highlighted by her March 18 performance against North Dakota State at the South Florida Tournament. She went 3-for-5 with a triple, two grand slams and 10 RBI. Her 10 RBI set a new Mizzou Softball 43-year program record, surpassing Tiffany Heick’s old mark of nine (Feb. 27, 1993).

“It’s an honor to receive these awards,” Burnside told MUTigers.com. “I want to give a big thank you to my teammates, because I couldn’t have done this without every one of them.”

Burnside tied the SEC’s 21-year history of most individual RBI in a single game. Burnside is now only one of three all-time SEC players to record 10 RBI in a game. Her 10 runners driven in are the most RBI in a single game this year by an SEC player, surpassing the previous record of six.

“I’m very happy for Braxton and her earning these recognitions,” head coach Ehren Earleywine said. “It’s a well-deserved honor. She’s so talented and remains humble through it all.”

