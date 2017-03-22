Mizzou baseball has the longest win streak in the nation…20 games after win over UALR

Mizzou Baseball ran its national-best winning streak to 20 games after defeating Arkansas-Little Rock, 11-8, Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium. Louisville had their 19-game win streak snapped when they lost to Cincinnati Tuesday. Mizzou’s 20-game winning streak is the second-longest in school history.

Mizzou scored six runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the fifth. Little Rock used nine pitchers and the first seven issued at least one walk. The Tigers drew 11 walks in the game.

Mizzou reliever Nolan Gromacki came in with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. He walked the first batter to cut the lead to 11-6 but got a strikeout to end the inning. Little Rock scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning before Brian Sharp closed the final five outs for his first save of the season.

· The Tiger’s win took their home record to 10-0.

· Missouri defeated Little Rock 11-8, the fourth game this season the Tigers have scored 10 or more runs.

· The Tiger’s record of 20-1 is the best start to a season in Mizzou’s history