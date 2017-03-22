Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Blunt reaffirms support for SCOTUS nominee, McCaskill undecided

Blunt reaffirms support for SCOTUS nominee, McCaskill undecided

By

Several U.S. Senate committee hearings are underway this week to question President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) says Judge Neil Gorsuch understands that he should not legislate from the bench.

U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill (left) and Roy Blunt (right)

“Judge Gorsuch said recently that judges are not politicians in robes. It is not the job of a judge to determine what the law is or should be,” says Blunt. “When I had a chance to visit with Judge Gorsuch, it was clear that he understood the proper role of a judge. The job is to adhere to the constitution and to apply the rule of law.”

Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), who faces a tough re-election bid in 2018, has not publicly said which direction she’s leaning. McCaskill spokesperson Sarah Feldman says McCaskill is closely watching this week’s hearings, and is taking a hard look at Gorsuch’s views and record – specifically on the issues that confront Missouri’s families. Feldman says McCaskill believes any Supreme Court nominee deserves a confirmation hearing, and the chance to earn 60 votes on the Senate floor.

Republicans blocked last year the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland by then-president Barack Obama. Once the nomination makes it to the Senate floor, Democrats could stall a vote.

The nominee who is confirmed by the U.S. Senate would replace the late Antonin Scalia.