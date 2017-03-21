Mizzou closer earns #SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Mizzou Baseball freshman lefty pitcher T.J. Sikkema was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. Sikkema saved two of Mizzou’s wins in their sweep at Alabama. The Tigers winning streak is 19 games, tied for longest streak in the nation.

Sikkema struck out ten in 5.1 innings and didn’t allow a run to the Crimson Tide.

Sikkema has a 27.0 shutout inning streak and is tied for the SEC lead in strikeouts (46) while ranking third in ERA (0.33) and third in opponent batting (.143). He has earned a decision, four wins and three saves, in each of his last seven appearances and is averaging 15.15 strikeouts/nine innings this season, the top mark in the nation among freshmen.

The Tigers host Little Rock on Tuesday before hosting Arkansas this weekend.