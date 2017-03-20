Martin ready to hit the ground running at #Mizzou (VIDEO)

Cuonzo Martin hopes this is his last coaching job. Finally, a basketball coach who looks at the University of Missouri as a destination job.

Martin, who grew up in East St. Louis, considers himself a Midwest guy and when the job opening became available he and his wife Roberta were ready to make the move.

Martin thinks Mizzou has first class facilities and a fan base that can get behind and rally this team. He calls himself an old school coach, comparable to Norm Stewart and Gene Keady, who he played for and was an assistant with at Purdue.

