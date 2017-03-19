Mizzou baseball runs wins streak to 19 with sweep over Bama

Mizzou Baseball matched the longest winning streak in school history after sweeping Alabama with a 9-5 decision on Sunday. The Tigers, at 19-1 and off to the best start in school history, have won 19 consecutive games. That ties the school record, which was originally set by the 1964 team. The sweep is also Mizzou’s first SEC road sweep since March 15, 2015, at Georgia and just the third sweep for Mizzou since joining the league.

Opening Statement…

“Really exciting game today,” said Head Coach Steve Bieser. “Nothing was easy today and we had to work for everything that we got. I am really proud of these guys.”

Mizzou extended its win streak to 19 games, matching the school record set by the 1964 team, which eventually went on to finish as the College World Series runner-up.

The 19-game win streak is tied with No. 1 Louisville for the longest streak in the nation.

With the win, Mizzou head coach Steve Bieser is off to the best start for any first-year coach in Mizzou history. His 19 wins are already the second-most ever by a first-year Mizzou head coach, trailing only Gene McArtor, who won 28 in his first year (1974). Tim Jamieson won 19 during his initial campaign in 1995.

Courtesy-Mizzou Athletics