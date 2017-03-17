The Bill Pollock Show–Why not hiring Tom Crean was a great move by #Mizzou and my bracket advice to you is paying off already (PODCAST)

The majority of Mizzou fans, according to my Twitter poll @Missourisports, are in favor of the Cuonzo Martin hiring, but some of you are still wishing they would have hired Tom Crean. Three-Sweet 16 appearances in the last six seasons including three seasons of 27 or more wins and Crean was without his best player for half this season, but for Indiana to let him go??? Yeah that raises big red flags for me.

If you listened to my advice, your bracket would be in great shape after day one and I told you this Thursday and Friday are the most important days of the tournament for your bracket.

You’ll hear the biggest perk outside of the games at the NCAA tournament from Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham.

I’ll start the podcast off with a story about an MVP named Zobrist…nope, not Ben Zobrist from the Chicago Cubs…I’m talking about the Most Valuable Paramedic.