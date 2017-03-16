UMKC wins first D-I basketball postseason game in 30 year history

LaVell Boyd scored 28 points and finished with seven rebounds and seven assists and set the program’s single-season assists record in UMKC’s (18-16) 92-82 victory over Green Bay (18-14) in the College Basketball Invitational Wednesday evening at the Swinney Recreation Center. Five Roos scored in double figures as UMKC shot 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from 3-point range in the first postseason game in the 30-year Division I program history.

“It was a very exciting game,” head coach Kareem Richardson said. “I am really proud of the guys for sticking with it and coming out with a victory.

The Roos will play at Wyoming on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. CT in the CBI quarterfinals.