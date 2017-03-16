Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-16-17

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-16-17

By

Top Stories:  The Missouri House has given initial approval to a statewide expansion of charter schools.   And the Missouri Senate has passed a measure that would increase the penalties for those who misuse herbicides on crops.