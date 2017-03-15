The Bill Pollock Show–Crean and Cuonzo done, Cards and Cubs play nice together and Scottrade needs a spruce up (PODCAST)

Tom Crean’s Indiana Hoosiers got beat bad by Georgia Tech and Cuonzo Martin’s Cal Bears took it on the chin last night in the NIT. Both coaches are finished for the season, what does that do for the Mizzou men’s basketball search? Well, I’ll tell you if you listen to the podcast below.

Yadi from the Cardinals, Javy from the Cubs. They played nice together in one of the best caught stealing plays you’ll ever see.

The Scottrade Center needs some repairs…before St. Louis goes building a new soccer stadium, let’s take care of the Blues who have been around for 50 years.

Quite honestly, when it comes to filling out brackets for the NCAA tournament, you’re a schmuck because you put too much thought into this. I’ll give you 3 simple tips what will keep your bracket alive in early April.