Ferguson council meeting outburst after Michael Brown documentary

The controversy over the Michael Brown documentary was on the minds of those who attended last night’s Ferguson City Council meeting.

Ferguson resident Chris Shanahan calls this a setback for Ferguson’s healing. “This community was starting to come together” said Shanahan. “This movie comes out. And the scab has been ripped off. The healing that had begun, we’re taken back to 2014”.

Adrian Shropshire, also of Ferguson, expressed anger toward the division in the community. “I’m tired of hearing so much negativity from our citizens, our so called citizens. If you don’t like it here, get out. You don’t want to be a part of this change, get the hell out. I’m sorry for my language, but I’m fired up.”

Some residents had harsh words toward Ferguson Market, making accusations of drug activity. Nick Kasoff had this to say.

“If you want to start improving the city, you might start with filthy little places like the Ferguson Market” said Kasoff. “That place wouldn’t be open if it was in Creve Coeur. And it shouldn’t be open here in Ferguson either (applause).”

Tina Brown, a St. Louis City resident, says she wants to see justice for Mike Brown. “I think justice for Mike Brown would mean that there would be ways that that would not continue to happen. You know, it’s happening again, and again and again.”

Others said the protests stemming from the documentary is a setback to Ferguson’s healing. Mayor James Knowles agreed.

“The people have come from all over, all over St. Louis at least, to come here and protest and express their frustrations” said Knowles. “But I confident that the community will still move forward.”

The release of the documentary “Strange Fruit”, which debuted late last week at the South-by-Southwest Film Festival in Austin, led to violent protests in Ferguson in recent days.