The Bill Pollock Show–My advice to Chase Daniel…take the backup QB money (PODCAST)

Chase Daniel was released by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year former Mizzou star still believes he can start in the NFL and I believe he can as well. According to Spotrac.com, Daniel has earned over $19 million as a backup behind Drew Brees, Alex Smith and Carson Wentz.

My advice to Daniel. There comes a point when you give up your dream of starting and just stick it to the man. Think about your life past the NFL.

If you’ve already heard the podcast, and are coming here for the Bozo Circus video, click here. For best results sync up my podcast with the video to get the full effect!