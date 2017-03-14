STLBlues win key game vs. Kings for final playoff spot

Magnus Paajarvi scored a power-play goal, David Perron scored late in the second period and Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal and Jake Allen made 38 saves for the Blues, who lead the Kings by five points for the second wild card in the Western Conference, as the Blues extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory in Los Angeles.

Allen was closing in on another shutout, but Dustin Brown scored with 2:55 remaining in the third.

“I don’t know too much about goalie, but you can see the confidence in him,” Paajarvi said.

That’s always a great sign coming down the home stretch of the season with the playoffs coming up in the not too distant future.